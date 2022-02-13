Dubai: Twenty people shared the Dh1 million second prize in the latest Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday night, managing operator of the draw, EWINGS, said on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh50,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (17, 21, 30, 35, 36). Additionally, 1,006 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile, the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 11177008, 11286768, 11207410, which belonged to Venkatesan, Ashif, and Ronald, respectively. The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,652,100.
Dh10 million prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on February 18 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week. Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to those in need.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.