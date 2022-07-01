Dubai: Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children (AJCCC), an entity of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched a two-month education and entertainment programme to develop children’s skills and enhance their creativity this summer.
Children and adolescents between the ages of four and 16 are invited to enjoy a unique experience, where they can receive guidance and technical support from the centre’s artists specialising in visual and performing arts. There will be classes on painting, acting, music, pottery, Zumba, cooking and more.
The Al Jalila Summer Programme 2022 will run from July 4 to August 26, in cooperation with partners Iqra’a Arabic Language Centre (Iqra’a), ‘Project You’ and the Centre for Musical Arts.
Cultural and artistic activities
Over the course of two months, AJCCC will offer a variety of cultural and artistic activities aimed at developing children’s creative talents and unleashing their imaginations within four age groups: 4-5, 6-8, 9-11 and 12-16.
Adel Omar, senior special project and media director at AJCCC, noted the summer programme seeks to expand children’s intellectual and creative abilities and encourage them to invest their time during the school vacation in an optimal manner.
“We look forward to providing a safe space for children in an environment that will encourage creativity and self-expression by harnessing the centre’s capabilities and the expertise of its staff to help develop their talents and enable them to embark on a journey towards a creative future,” he added.
More experiences
Children will enjoy a variety of educational and entertaining activities prepared by Iqra’a, including creative writing, interactive storytelling, conversations, games, quizzes and much more. Project You will also provide self-development workshops focused on experiences experiencing cultures, communities, industries and more.
They will also receive guidance and technical support from AJCCC’s artists specialising in visual and performing arts, as well as learn culinary arts. There will be fusion of dance and fitness, in addition to fun-filled activities and sports to boost their energy levels and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Camp activities will be held daily from 9am to 1pm at AJCCC.