From Cairo to Cordoba, courtyards have always been about balanced openness, privacy and a quiet calm. Yet, at the Urban Commissions 2025, designers were invited to ponder on what this shared space could entail. The idea: It goes beyond just an architectural feature. It's a living, breathing piece of community life. Moreover, in the UAE, courtyards have a different story. They are shaped less by formal design, and more by molding to sense of needs and everyday craft.