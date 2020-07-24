Dubai: An Asian passenger thought he could smuggle narcotics into Dubai when flights resumed amid the pandemic, but he was outsmarted by Dubai Customs officials at the airport.
Dubai Customs inspection officers, who immediately suspected the passenger, inspected his suitcase. They found that it contained 1.3kg of crystal meth concealed in its inner lining.
“The smuggling attempt was successfully thwarted and the passenger was handed over to the General Directorate for Drug Control at Dubai Police, following the protocols of joint work and cooperation between Dubai Customs and Dubai Police,” said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.
“This passenger thought he could go away with his crime assuming that control and security procedures will not be that tight at the period which sees the resumption of flights and lifting of the lockdown. Dubai Customs uses the best inspectors and the latest technologies to thwart any smuggling attempt in the country and protect society from the hazards of illegitimate goods.”