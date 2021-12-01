Dubai: As part of the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations, Dubai Customs organised a boat parade under the slogan ‘UAE 50th’s Anniversary: Unlocking Centennial Achievements’ today.
The event was organised in cooperation with Dubai Police and Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), with the participation of 20 boats. Mohammed Hareb, CEO DIMC, and Major Ali Abdullah Al Qaseeb Al Naqbi, Director of the Maritime Rescue Unit, and employees of DIMC and Dubai Customs participated in the event.
“This is part of a series of events and activities we dedicated to celebrate the 50th Union Day,” said Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, director of Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Customs.
“We are celebrating 50 years of success, unity, progress and prosperity in this country, especially since the UNESCO has selected 2nd December to be the World Futures Day. Countries around the world will celebrate the day by planning for future generations, which makes us always proud of what we have achieved.”
Around 80 people from different official entities participated in the parade. They toured a number of touristic attractions, including Dubai Marina, Blue Waters, Dubai Eye and Dubai Marina Promenade.
Read more
- Commemorative stamps and souvenir sheets issued to honour UAE’s Golden Jubilee
- We are ushering in next 50 years with a comprehensive, well-thought-out strategic vision: UAE President
- Year of the 50th: Challenges never deter us from pursuing our path, says Mohammed Bin Rashid
- Year of the 50th: UAE Golden Jubilee National Day theme song released
Mohammed Hareb said DIMC has taken part in this event to celebrate the 50th Union Day, together with partners from different government departments.
“The Parade reminds all of us of our grandfathers’ treasured past and pearl diving and trading,” he added.