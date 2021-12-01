This is UAE



‘This is the UAE’

English lyrics:



This the UAE as the world celebrates it

Its seas, cities and its endless deserts



For fifty years…its beauty encompassed in

its earth… celebrated… glorified.



Its name brings joy to those who utter it

Today, its name is engraved in space



The moon greets it every night with love

And dawn brings it every morning a new hope



Its land once equated with authenticity

Its soil is fragrant, sweet-scented.



It assumes its position centre stage

Under a leader who governed by moral codes and tenets



Its love found its place in people’s hearts

Its number one position is echoed in the four corners of the world



Pride of Arabs, its love overflows with abundance

Chivalry is at its essence, synonymous to its name



This is the UAE. May it prosper and continue to

be a land of love from its east to its west.