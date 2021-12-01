Dubai: Emphasising love of the homeland and national pride, ‘This is the UAE’, the theme song of the UAE 50th National Day Official Celebration, was released by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee on Wednesday.
“The song, originally titled Hathi Al Emarat, which translates to ‘This is the UAE’ in English, reflects on the UAE’s achievements in the past 50 years, emphasising the love of the homeland and national pride. It is part of a series of musical performances planned for UAE National Day celebrations where Emirati traditional song and international music intertwine,” the committee noted.
The song is written by Rashed Sharar, music composed by Mohammed Al Ahmed, with sound engineering and mixing by Adam Miller and Ali Al Ameer; and performed by UAE Choir Group.
The song is also featured in services offered by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Etisalat and du, which can be heard playing upon holding a call.
Lyrics:
‘This is the UAE’
English lyrics:
This the UAE as the world celebrates it
Its seas, cities and its endless deserts
For fifty years…its beauty encompassed in
its earth… celebrated… glorified.
Its name brings joy to those who utter it
Today, its name is engraved in space
The moon greets it every night with love
And dawn brings it every morning a new hope
Its land once equated with authenticity
Its soil is fragrant, sweet-scented.
It assumes its position centre stage
Under a leader who governed by moral codes and tenets
Its love found its place in people’s hearts
Its number one position is echoed in the four corners of the world
Pride of Arabs, its love overflows with abundance
Chivalry is at its essence, synonymous to its name
This is the UAE. May it prosper and continue to
be a land of love from its east to its west.