Dubai: As part of its celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and commemoration of the nation’s achievements over the past five decades, Emirates Post Group has issued nine commemorative stamps comprising eight souvenir sheets and one stamp sheet.
Seven souvenir sheets follow the same theme of artistically depicting the Rulers of the UAE’s seven emirates. The eighth souvenir sheet combines all the Rulers of the emirates and their Crown Princes. As for the stamp sheet, it carries two stamp designs, one for the ‘Year of the 50th’ logo while the other is the image of all the UAE Rulers and Crown Princes.
Through this special issuance, Emirates Post Group aims to highlight the UAE’s Golden Jubilee through its historical and cultural heritage, the group said in a press release. It also seeks to record this important era in the country’s history and to honour its wise leaders for their guidance towards growth and progress.
In addition, the collection is seen to contribute towards strengthening the unity and solidarity between the country’s leadership and its people.
Starting December 2, the stamps will be available at Emirates Post’s Customer Happiness Centres and online at www.emiratespostshop.ae.