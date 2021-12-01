President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the UAE’s Founding Fathers embraced sustainable development as a guiding methodology to build up a modern nation that derives its human, socioeconomic, and cultural clout from robust constitutional, organisational and structural tenets.

In a statement to the ‘Nation Shield’ — the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine- on the occasion of the UAE Golden Jubilee National Day, the President said: “The UAE will continue to steadily pursue a solid ecosystem of well-established values and principles, with human capital lying at the heart of UAE Strategy for the Future.

“It’s this resilient set of legislation that’s enabled our nation to establish a coherent society with a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, a world-class healthcare system, an advanced education sector, an integrated modern infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and an enviable status in global competitiveness rankings,” added the President.

Milestones

In his statement carried by Wam, the President shed light on the key milestones achieved over the recent period. He said: “We have come a long way in empowering women and youth, and developing a diversified economy. The outer space welcomed our first Emirati astronaut and our Hope Probe in historic milestones that have made our nation the first in this sphere in the Arab region and the fifth worldwide.

Nuclear plant

“We launched the Arab region’s first multi-unit nuclear plant that turned the UAE into a regional hub for renewable and clean energy. We’ve adopted a national strategy to retain and attract talent in a way that further reinforces the UAE’s stature on the Gulf, Arab, Islamic and global levels.

Expo 2020

"And under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, we’re hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s Greatest Show’ for the first time in the region’s history.”

The past 50 years of the country’s history, President Khalifa continued, have fructified into a myriad of achievements, including sustainable development, political stability and security, a government that is among the most efficient in the world, and a private sector that has played a significant role in stimulating the domestic economy and enhancing its competitiveness and productivity.

Success story

President Khalifa added, “We have introduced to the world an inspiring development success story, which has rendered our country a leading regional and international financial centre, and a sought-after place to live, work, invest and travel. In so doing, we have surpassed others in terms of well-being, service excellence, corporate governance, trade openness, quality of life and entrepreneurship. We have successfully weathered the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and restored normality while observing full compliance with preventive measures in place.’’

Vibrant economy

“Thanks to this enviable track record of achievements, we’re ushering in the next 50 years of our history with a comprehensive, long-term, and well-thought-out strategic vision, based on meticulous pursuance of excellence to secure a brighter future for future generations, who, by the time they will be celebrating our Centennial 2071, will see their nation among the best in the world thanks to a sustainable and vibrant economy.”

Regional and global peace

The President affirmed that the pursuit of regional and global peace and maintaining the principles of good-neighbourliness will continue to be the mainstay of the country’s foreign policy. “Strengthening cooperation among GCC states at the political, economic, social and security levels will remain a top Emirati priority. Within this context, we will continue to stand by our fraternal GCC states in the face of all threats to their stability, unity, and territorial integrity.

Gulf security

“We reiterate that Gulf security is integrated and inseparable. Strengthening the pillars of stability in our region is a collective responsibility that requires intensifying strategic coordination among all the GCC States to achieve the aspirations of our peoples for a secure and prosperous future as has been the case during the past 50 years.’

“Our diplomacy will remain active and vibrant, catalysing partnerships with major, emerging and developing nations to promote a culture of tolerance, controlling conflicts, confronting climate change, investing in Sustainable Development Goals, combating hunger, disease and poverty, and providing humanitarian and development aid, which is an integral part of our country’s glorious journey and its moral obligations.”

Emirati cadres