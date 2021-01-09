The award aims to stimulate public imagination and create a new representation of what the future holds for the country. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Culture, in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), on Saturday launched the Emirati Futurism Award.

The nationwide competition, to be held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, seeks to combine authentic Emirati culture with futuristic technologies to reimagine what the future of the UAE looks like. It invites designers, artists and creators to share their interpretation through imagining and co-creating a new future and increasing awareness of the UAE’s culture and heritage.

The award aims to stimulate public imagination and create a new representation of what the future holds for the country, while reflecting its cultural values and traditions. The first-of-its-kind, the competition will contribute to encouraging the creation of fresh Emirati design styles and supporting a new generation of designers.

Hala Badri Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “The award reaffirms our commitment to developing an infrastructure that stimulates cultural and creative sectors and fostering a sustainable cultural ecosystem that supports Dubai’s economic growth and strengthens the emirate’s position as a global centre for arts and culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.”

She noted that the competition is in line with Dubai Culture’s updated strategic road map and the UAE Government’s vision to preserve local heritage, stimulate economic growth and develop a knowledge-based society.

Khalfan Belhoul Khalfan Belhoul, CEO at Dubai Future Foundation, said that the award is in line with the joint efforts of both entities to realise the vision of the leadership who continue to stress the importance of having foresight, anticipating trends and opportunities and being prepared to respond to various changes across all sectors that impact people’s lives and contribute to enhancing their well-being.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the government and private sector to accelerate the adoption of technologies and digital transformation and create a positive shift in the UAE’s arts and culture sector, while preserving the distinctive features of the country’s values and heritage,” Belhoul said.

Competition details

The competition comprises seven categories including: architecture and urbanism; fashion and jewellery; product and industrial design; photography and graphic design; film and animation; music and performing arts; and fine arts.

The winner of each competition category will walk away with cash prizes. Additionally, the seven winners and seven runners-up will receive internship opportunities at various organisations. The competition also includes an Honourable Mention and People’s Choice Award.

The Award also offers participants the opportunity to get a work space and membership at AREA 2071, a unique and innovative ecosystem that nurtures and supports talents, creative minds, start-ups and entrepreneurs. Participants will also receive exhibition and retail opportunities at the iconic Museum of the Future.