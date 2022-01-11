Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, today congratulated his brother Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance on the birth of his first child.
Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram for announcing the arrival of the new royal family member by posting a photo of Sheikh Maktoum and wrote “Congratulations: It’s a Girl.”
The accompanying image of two baby feet joined with a pink heart emoji carried the name Latifa, indicating that the new princess has been named after the mother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.