Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed today that it is following closely and taking a lot of interest in the recent developments in the friendly country of Kazakhstan, stressing that the need to achieve stability and security in the country must be addressed urgently.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s support for Kazakhstan’s efforts in maintaining its security and stability within the framework of institutions, the rule of law and the country’s Constitution, in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Kazakh people.
