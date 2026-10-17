SWS has sold over six million boards worldwide and can produce more than 450,000 each year
Dubai: A Dubai-based manufacturer that produces half the world's kiteboards and wakeboards has won the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Economy.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated the SWS Board Technology team in a post on X, highlighting how entrepreneur Rainier Nouhra built the company into one of the world's largest manufacturers of sports boards from its base in Dubai.
The company's manufacturing operations now account for half of global kiteboard and wakeboard production and one-third of snowboards worldwide, according to figures shared by Sheikh Hamdan.
With annual production capacity exceeding 450,000 boards, SWS has sold more than six million boards globally, supplying some of the industry's leading international brands.
“Congratulations to the SWS Board Technology team on winning the Dubai-it Award for Projects in the Field of Economy,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
Founded by Nouhra, SWS Board Technology has developed into a major international supplier of boards used in water sports and winter sports.
Its products include kiteboards, wakeboards and snowboards, manufactured in Dubai for international brands and athletes.
The company has sold more than six million boards worldwide and has an annual production capacity of more than 450,000 boards.
The company's products have also been used at the Winter Olympic Games and world championships, demonstrating the international presence of Dubai-made sporting equipment.
Beyond manufacturing, SWS has invested in sustainable production practices, including solar-powered operations and innovative recycling solutions.
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted these initiatives as part of the company's contribution to advancing sustainability across the industry.
The approach brings together large-scale manufacturing, technology and environmental considerations in a sector serving international sporting brands.
The Dubai-it Award recognises individuals, projects, institutions and companies that demonstrate exceptional achievements through ambition, innovation, effective execution and measurable results.
Launched under Sheikh Hamdan's directives, the award celebrates accomplishments that embody Dubai's philosophy of turning ambitious ideas into tangible results.
Its recognition fields include the economy, business, technology, sports, education, health, government, real estate, society and services.