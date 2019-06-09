Vipul, the Consul General of India in Dubai, visited the embalming centre and offered condolences to the grieving families and friends of the Indian victims of the Dubai bus crash Image Credit: Shafaat Shahbandari/Gulf News

Dubai: The bodies of the Indian victims in Thursday’s horrific bus crash in Dubai were sent on their final journey by early morning on Sunday.

The repatriation of 11 Indians was complete when the last three bodies were flown to Mumbai on an Air India flight, an official who was making arrangements for the flights told Gulf News. The flight departed at 3.39am.

“All mortal remains were moved as scheduled. The procedures were completed by 11.45pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family of 22-year-old Roshni Moolchandani, the youngest Indian victim, completed her last rites at the Jebel Ali crematorium by 7.45pm on Saturday.

Twelve of the 17 people who died after the Muscat-Dubai bus carrying 31 passengers crashed on to a height barrier were identified as Indians.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul told Gulf News on Saturday morning that the mortal remains of the Indian victims would be repatriated free of cost by Air India in cases where employers were not bearing expenses.

The consulate had issued travel documents for free and also offered to bear the cost of embalming in cases where the families needed support.