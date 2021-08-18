Indian expat Khushbuben with her husband Nileshkumar Chitaniya during happier times Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The widow of an organ donor who saved three lives when he died of a brain stroke in Dubai last month is desperate for help to clear her rental dues and return to her home country.

On World Humanitarian Day today, a despaired Khushbuben Nileshkumar Chitaniya, an Indian expat from the western Indian state of Gujarat, told Gulf News: “I don’t know how I will come out of the dire situation I am in. I need all the help I can get.”

She said her husband Chitaniya, a 55-year-old AC technician who ran a small shop in Bur Dubai, suffered a severe brain stroke on July 11, following which he was rushed to a private hospital in Dubai.

Khushbuben said her husband's sudden stroke came as a shocker. Image Credit: Supplied

“He was returning home after his evening walk when he collapsed in the building parking lot. An unknown person who saw him alerted the watchman who in turn contacted me. My husband had blanked out and we called an ambulance which rushed him to the Emergency where he was diagnosed with a brain stroke. He was in a coma and was put on the ventilator,” said Khushbuben, 45.

She said it was nightmarish experience. “His condition was very critical. It all happened so suddenly. His blood pressure had shot up and the stroke came as a shocker.”

However, even as she struggled to come to terms with the grim situation, she knew that her husband wanted to potentially donate his organs.

“I knew there was little hope for him. On the second day that he was lying on the hospital bed, I found myself placing my hand on his to reconfirm the organ donation wish as he would save other lives,” she said, adding, “My husband passed away on July 17, but he could save three other lives by donating his vital organs which were in perfect condition.”

Letter of appreciation

Showing a copy of a letter of appreciation from the authorities, Khushbuben said she felt very heartened. “The wonderful gift of life that Nileshkumar Arvindbhai Chitaniya so unselfishly gave contributed to saving the lives of other organ failure patients and gave them hope for transplant,” the letter said, referring to Chitaniya as “one of the heroes” of the community.

“We would like to highly appreciate Nileshkumar’s family for their humanitarian support to save other organ failure patients. There are no words that can express the immense gratitude for the gift their loved ones gave and the decision that they all made as a family to save other lives. Organ donation saves and transforms the lives of those lucky enough to receive a transplant. Thank you once again, rest assured that Nileshkumar’s gift is invaluable,” the letter added.

The widowed Khushbuben is still to get over her personal loss though, with unpaid rents compunding her problems.

“I just want to go back to India but I cannot do so unless I pay the rent that my husband owed for the flat and shop that was leased out in my name. The dues amount to around Dh200,000. I do not have this kind of money as we had no savings,” she said.

Khushbuben said she is legally bound to clear this amount. “I cannot afford the huge amount. I need whatever support I can to pay up these dues at the earliest and be with my 20-year-old daughter who has had to discontinue her studies in Gujarat under the circumstances. Please help me,” she appealed.