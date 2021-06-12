Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed chairs the meeting. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A 100-day plan to develop Al Quoz Creative Zone has been approved to make Dubai a global creative hub and attract creative professional from all over the world.

Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), expressed her confidence in the ability of the committee and executive team members of the Al Quoz Creative Zone to work together effectively to develop the project in accordance with the standards outlined in the project plan.

She emphasised Dubai’s commitment to implement this national project in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global capital of the creative economy, the preferred destination for creatives and the world’s best city to live and work.

First meeting

Her remarks came during the project committee’s first meeting chaired by her to discuss the implementation of the Al Quoz Creative Zone. The meeting discussed a comprehensive proposal to manage the project. The Zone will enhance the value of Al Quoz as a regional and global centre for designers and creatives who wish to live and work within it, and find it attractive from a lifestyle perspective as well.

The meeting deliberated on the approval for the project’s governance system and its objectives and progress indicators of the 100-day plan to implement the first phase.

‘Best model for creative ecosystem’

Shaikha Latifa said: “This is a pioneering project with ambitious goals, and we want it to be the best model for a creative ecosystem locally and globally. We have a clear vision to accomplish this unique national project in line with the vision of [Shaikh Mohammad], who continues to inspire us with his leadership and unique forward-thinking philosophy in shaping the future.”

Multi-team coordination

Shaikha Latifa approved the governance system for the project, which defines the roles and functions of all project teams.

Setting priorities

Priorities for the infrastructure development project team include conducting a comparative study on similar projects that combine living, working and public creative spaces; developing a multi-use space model; submitting recommendations to the project committee; and identifying activities related to the creative industries sector and necessary permits in the Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Sheikha Latifa bin Mohammed, Mattar Al Tayer and other officials at the meeting. Image Credit: Supplied

Priorities for the infrastructure team include providing flexible mobility, launching the visitor transportation service from Al Safa Metro Station to the Al Quoz Creative Zone, developing the initial design for pedestrian routes and individual transportation means and providing advisory services (study and design) for transportation integration and flexible mobility in the Zone, in addition to renaming the streets in the area and encouraging landowners there to provide units for creatives.

Priorities for supporting the creatives include activating cultural visas for creatives in Al Quoz, launching a dedicated platform for them within ‘Invest in Dubai’, offering a membership programme called ‘Al Quoz Creative Membership’, and developing an integrated marketing strategy to attract talent and spread awareness locally and globally about the Zone.

Dubai’s top brass

Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, and Vice-Chairman of the Al Quoz Creative Zone Committee, said: “RTA supports the Al Quoz Creative Zone with a series of projects focused on facilitating the movement of residents and visitors to the area.”

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We will employ all the resources that we have to achieve a quantum leap in the creative sector in cooperation with our partners so that the Al Quoz Creative Zone becomes a beacon for creative excellence in the world.”

Accelerator workshops