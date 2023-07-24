1. Driving in the UAE: Follow these steps before overtaking
2. Saudi Arabia: Mandatory Umrah insurance included in visa fees
Medical emergency, COVID-19, accident, death, flight cancellations, delays are covered
3. Saudi Arabia offers more than 11,000 education jobs
The targeted specialties include math, chemistry, physics, and the English language
4. Emirates Draw FAST5: First Grand Prize winner declared
Emirates Draw FAST5 Prize winning numbers: 20-11-25-06-35
5. Sharjah gives 4-day grace period for owners of confiscated vehicles
