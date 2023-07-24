1. Driving in the UAE: Follow these steps before overtaking

6 places where you are not allowed to overtake when driving on UAE roads

Read more ➜

2. Saudi Arabia: Mandatory Umrah insurance included in visa fees

Medical emergency, COVID-19, accident, death, flight cancellations, delays are covered

Read more ➜

3. Saudi Arabia offers more than 11,000 education jobs

The targeted specialties include math, chemistry, physics, and the English language

Read more ➜

4. Emirates Draw FAST5: First Grand Prize winner declared

Emirates Draw FAST5 Prize winning numbers: 20-11-25-06-35

Read more ➜

5. Sharjah gives 4-day grace period for owners of confiscated vehicles

Sharjah gives owners 4 days to ‘rectify reasons for impounding’

Read more ➜