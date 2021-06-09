Disturbed by noisy vehicles in UAE neighbourhoods? Then read this

There are motorists who modify the power boosters and the silencers fitted in vehicles to make the engines sound louder than usual and thereby causing a nuisance.. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: It was close to 3pm when a loud noise of a vehicle made Nadia Mohsen jump off her bed at her residence in Bur Dubai last week. After a momentary silence, a second loud noise from another vehicle reassured Mohsen that afterall, it wasn’t a nightmare! But her newborn had been woken up by the noise and she then tried her best to comfort the child.

“I was so angry with the noise that I called Dubai Police to lodge a complaint. An officer told me they were aware of the problem in the area and they will send a police patrol,” Mohsen, a 35-year-old housewife, told Gulf News.

“Imagine my feelings. I was tired and wanted to have a decent sleep, after my baby had fallen asleep. Instead, I was woken up by noisy drivers.”

Mohsen’s problem is similar to the one that many people are facing and have called the police to lodge complaints. There are motorists who modify the power boosters and the silencers fitted in vehicles to make the engines sound louder than usual.

“I don’t know what is the joy in creating such a loud noise in residential areas. It leads to stress and nervousness — especially among children and the elderly,” Mohsen added.

At the beginning of the year, Dubai Police had launched a campaign to crack down on drivers who cause disturbances while driving through residential areas.

A total of 1,422 illegally modified vehicles, including motorbikes, were confiscated by Dubai Police during the campaign.

The campaign also focused on reckless driving and drivers performing stunts.

“Penalising cars and motorbikes that cause disturbances is aimed at maintaining road safety and cutting down the number of road deaths and casualties,” said Brigadier Saif Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police.

He said that the campaign was launched in coordination with Bur Dubai Police Station. It aimed at ensuring road security and holding the violators accountable for their reckless actions.

He warned young motorists against “negative behaviour”. This includes “blasting out music to draw attention, which is a violation of the law”, he said.

Moreover, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said they confiscated 994 vehicles on Jumeirah Road, 79 vehicles on Al Wasl Road, 21 vehicles on 2nd of December Street and three vehicles on Zabeel Road.

The violators were from nine different nationalities.

“The motorists were caught for modifying their engines illegally and causing noise that annoyed residents in Bur Dubai. Several other vehicles were seized for playing extremely loud music and causing noise pollution,” said Brig Khadim.

Motor workshops in the UAE are strictly not allowed to make any illegal modifications to vehicles and renewal of vehicle registrations are disallowed if owners of vehicles are found to have made unauthorised changes to their vehicles.

What is the penalty for driving a noisy vehicle?

According to UAE Traffic Law, driving a noisy vehicle can lead to a fine of Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points.

Brig Al Mazroui also reminded that engine modifications or changes to a vehicle’s base or chassis without authorisation are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points. In addition, the vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days.

How to report a noisy vehicle in UAE?

People can call the police in Dubai: on 901;

In Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain: on 999;

In Sharjah: on 800151;