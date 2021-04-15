1.2239660-2619123122
Abu Dhabi Police have cautioned that many beggars prey on the sympathy and generosity of people during Ramadan. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Abu Dhabi: Residents must avoid falling prey to beggars online or on the streets during Ramadan, especially as many narrate sympathetic stories to secure funds, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.

Police explained that many beggars prey on the sympathy and generosity of worshippers during Ramadan, even though official channels have been established to provide aid during the holy month.

In addition to the public warning, Abu Dhabi Police have established a security plan to control the practise of begging and deployed additional patrols to areas that beggars tend to frequent.

Begging is not permitted in Abu Dhabi. Yet, many who resort to the practice take advantage of people’s generosity to amass large sums of money. Instead, those in genuine need of assistance are encouraged to approach official aid organisations such as the Emirates Red Crescent.

Authorities have called upon residents to report beggars and to avoid providing funds to them as this encourages begging. Reports can be submitted by calling the Police on 999 or on the Aman safety hotline at 8002626. The report can also be lodged via a text message on 2828 or by emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae.