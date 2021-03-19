Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police General Command has launched an electronic traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Don’t lose your focus on the road’.
Police data has revealed that 83 road accidents occurred in 2020 due to distracted driving. These accidents have resulted in a number of injuries and even death.
Captain Fahd Al Bloushi, Director of the External Roads Patrol Branch at Sharjah Police, said the ongoing campaign aims to reduce traffic accidents in line with the leadership’s vision and the aim of the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer for all.
He said that the campaign seeks to raise awareness through videos and messages on social media. In addition, there are electronic advertisements displayed at shopping centres in Arabic, English and Urdu, in order to remind motorists to follow the rules while driving.
Over 25,000 people have benefitted from the campaign, Captain Al Bloushi said.