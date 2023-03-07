Ras Al Khaimah: Motorists who jump the red signal face a fine of Dh1,000, in addition to 12 traffic black points and 30-day impounding of the offending vehicle here.
This was the reminder given by the Traffic and Patrols department here, as they launched a drive to raise awareness on the extreme dangers of jumping the red light.
The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department - Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, in cooperation with the Media and Public Relations Department, launched traffic awareness campaign for the year 2023 under the slogan “Jumping the red light is extremely dangerous”.
Making roads safer
This comes in line of Ministry of Interior’s strategy for the traffic sector, in order to make the roads safer.
The campaign aims to educate and warn road users of the dangers of jumping red light and the consequent dangers.
Brig. Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, Head of the Traffic Awareness Team at the Federal Traffic Council - Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, explained during the launch of the campaign that jumping the red light is an irresponsible act by a reckless and uncaring driver.
The force referred to Law No. 5 of 2020, which mandates the impoundment of vehicles in case a motorist jumps a red light. The motorist will also be slapped with a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 traffic black points.
Earlier, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has launched a campaign to increase safety awareness and practices so the accident death rate does not exceed three deaths per 100,000 people.