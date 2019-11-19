There is a new DDF millionaire and his winning ticket was lucky number 666

Dubai Duty Free winner Image Credit: SUPPLIED

An Abu Dhabi-based Indian businessman is the latest winner at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw.

Louis Stephen Martis, 48, won a whopping million dollars at the latest DDF draw and his winning ticket was lucky number 666.

The businessman, dealing in IT software, said 10 per cent of the win which translates to around Dh360,000 will be given to charity. The rest will go towards the education of his children (boy 18 and girl 14).

The UAE resident for the last 25 years said he and his family are elated with the win. “We have been blessed. The money will be put to good use.”

Martis’ ticket was picked from the series 316. He purchased it online.

Speaking to Gulf News Martis said the last five months he has been trying his lucky purchasing the DDF tickets. “This time I got lucky.”

Martis runs his own software company in Abu Dhabi.

The native of Bangalore, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka said: “This is the best news I ever received in my life! I always knew lady luck would shine on me one day.”

Two other winner were announced on Tuesday, November 19. James Atem, a 47 year old New Zealander from Australia won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Bermina Grey) in Series no. 1735 with ticket number 0215.

Atem bought his ticket for the very first time. He bought one Finest Surprise and one Millennium Millionaire ticket on his way back to Australia one month after his wedding in Sudan.

Atem has been working in a mining company in Karratha, Western Australia for 10 years and couldn’t believe his luck with his first ever ticket to DDF promotion.

“Although I didn’t get the US$1 million but to win for my first ever ticket is something unbelievable. Thank you so much DDF, you are the best and your promotion is excellent,”

It was a lucky day for another Indian expat from Dubai. Robert Peter Martin, won an Aprilia Dorsoduro (Adrenalinic Silver) motorbike in Series 387 with ticket number 0509.

Organisers, DDF were unable to contact Martin when this news was published online.