One of the winners is from Ireland, the other is Canadian

Dubai Duty Free raffle organisers pick one of the latest $1 million winners. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two new dollar millionaires were announced on Tuesday at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held at Dubai International Airport.

One of the winners, Michael McGinley, became the first-ever Irish national to strike big at the draw since its inception in 1999, while the second lucky participant, Mukhtar M., is a Canadian passport holder who has been buying tickets for a decade.

McGinley hit the S$1 million jackpot with his ticket number 4143. The Dubai-based expat has also been a regular participant of the millionaire draw, buying at least a coupon whenever he travels to Ireland, which is usually around five to six times a year.

Surprised by the unexpected call, he exclaimed, “What can I say? I just tried my Irish luck and it worked! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

The second Millennium Millionaire winner of the day, Mukhtar, is a holder of ticket number 2060.

The 37-year-old Canadian national living in Dubai bought his winning ticket at the Tennis Village during the recent Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. A regular participant in the promotion and a resident of Dubai for 27 years, he works as a real estate broker.

For Mukhtar, the good fortune came after a decade of buying lottery tickets, and he was surprised when raffle organisers finally gave him a call to deliver the news.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this amazing news, I have been participating in your promotions both for Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise for 10 years. I can’t believe that I’ve finally won!”