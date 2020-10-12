Dubai: Dubai Police rescued a crane operator who suffered a heart attack while performing his duty at a height of 65 metres, an official said on Monday.
Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Hussain Mohammad, director of the Difficult Missions Unit at Dubai Police, said the crane operator was on duty at the top of big crane at Jebel Ali Port.
“He was moving the containers from ships in the port when he had the heart attack. Teams from Dubai Police, Civil Defence and ambulance went to the scene and rescued the operator,” Lt Col Mohammad said in a statement.
He said the man was stuck at 65 meters height, which is equal to the height of a 13-floor building.
Rescue teams climbed to the top of the crane until they reached the crane operator and provided him with first aid to stabilise his condition before transferring him to hospital.
“The most difficult challenge was lifting down the man swiftly and safely as the crane’s lift had broken down. Our teams of technicians had to repair the lift and operate it manually before we lifted the man down to the first floor where he was then placed on a stretcher and carried down to the ambulance,” Lt Col Mohammad added.
He praised the joint work of all teams in rescuing the crane operator as well as Dubai Ports for providing necessary facilities to rescue the man.