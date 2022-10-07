Abu Dhabi: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children has launched a series of events and complimentary screenings to raise awareness about breast cancer, and highlight the need for early detection and screenings.
In light of recent global studies that have revealed physical activity can help reduce the risk of breast cancer in women, the hospital is collaborating with fitness facilities in Abu Dhabi to organise a number of sport activities for the community.
Sport activities
These include free padel sessions on October 12 at the Let’s Padel Academy in Mussafah, a free FireFit session at Paragon Mall on October 15, a Pink Run at Zayed Sports City on October 22, a free pilates session on October 23 at Bodytree Studio, a free spin class on October 24 at the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Park. Attendees must ensure that they have a Green Pass on Alhosn app.
Screenings
Complimentary screenings will also be offered at The Galleria Mall between October 7 and 9, and recipients will be educated on how to perform self-examinations, the importance of early detection, and fertility preservation options.
Complimentary mammograms will also be available throughout the month at Danat Al Emarat.