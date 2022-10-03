Sharjah: Free screenings for breast cancer at Pink Caravan mobile clinics have started being held in the UAE as part of initiatives for Breast Cancer Awareness Month - October.
The Pink Caravan Mobile Medical Clinic along with its Minivan Clinic will be offering free clinical breast examinations and mammograms at key locations in Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman and Abu Dhabi.
The annual initiative is organised by Sharjah-based Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and its partners. A host of public activations have been planned with support from Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), MSD, Pfizer, Adnoc and Amit Group and many more who have sponsored the activities.
Free screenings
Sharjah
University of Sharjah and Sharjah Emirates Identity Authority on October 4, 5, and 19 respectively. The timings for both locations will be 9am-3pm.
Sharjah Ladies Club, October 7, 4pm-10pm
Al Majaz Waterfront, October 27, 4pm-10pm
Ajman
City Centre, October 2, 4pm-10pm
Dubai
City Walk, October 3, 4pm-10pm at City Walk
La Mer, October 15, 4pm-10pm
Dubai Frame, October 16, 4pm - 10pm
Mamzar Park, October 16, 4pm-10pm
Raw cafe, October 23, 10am-4pm
Mirdif City Centre, October 8, 4pm-10pm
Museum of the Future, October 28, 4pm-10pm
Dubai Digital Park, ‘We Conquer Event”, Dubai Silicon Oasis, October 30, 4pm-10 pm
Abu Dhabi
Yas Mall, October 8, 4pm-10pm
Umm Al Emarat Park, October 18, 4pm-9pm
‘We are ready’
Sawsan Jafar, Chairman, Board of Directors, FOCP, said: “With hours of free screenings and checkups planned for multiple locations across the nation, we are ready as we will ever be to deliver a successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Last year, our Pink Caravan initiative delivered thousands of free breast health checkups [early detection screenings] including 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests. This testifies to both the generosity and support extended by our sponsors and partners as well as the willingness of members of the UAE community to actively participate in securing their own health and wellbeing.”
She added: “We are fortunate to have received the support of so many private and public sector entities to promote breast cancer awareness and drive early detection efforts this October. We always need more assistance to be able to make the greatest impact. I, therefore, urge our supporters - sponsors, public and private entities and the people - to ensure the success of our advocacy efforts once again. With a responsible community and committed philanthropists, the UAE will always be a step ahead of breast cancer.
This year, several industry names and consumer brands have signed up for Pink Caravan’s Corporate Wellness Days programme, which offers awareness lectures, clinical screenings and mammograms to the signatory company’s employees.