Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced the details of a new revolutionary breast cancer treatment.
The new ‘Enhertu’ drug is developed by AstraZeneca and used in several countries to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.
The DoH noted that AstraZeneca recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it was proven to be effective in treating the disease.
Despite the drug’s promising results, it is not suitable for all types of breast cancer, but it can help improve patients’ response to treatment, the DoH added.