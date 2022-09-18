Dubai: As many as 2,067,000 residents and visitors reported crime, traffic accidents and availed other services at Dubai Smart Police Stations (SPSs), which operate without human intervention, since they were launched in 2017.
The figure includes people who toured the SPSs during special events such as Expo 2020 Dubai, such as delegations of prime ministers, presidents, ministers, and royals. SPSs also processed 363,189 transactions since 2017.
Anniversary milestone
Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanim, director of the General Department for Logistic Support and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, said: “Today [September 18], on the fifth anniversary of the inauguration of the first smart police station (SPS), we take pride of being the pioneers of digital transformation and utilisation of smart police services to provide customers with smart services 24/7 and without human intervention.”
Maj Gen Ghanim added that the success of the SPS project reflects the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve the government’s objective of improving the quality of life of community members, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Dubai residents, visitors, and tourists can easily avail of smart police services round the clock and without human intervention through these smart police stations, which provide top-notch services with ease and per the highest standards,” he said.
Multilingual options
SPS, which also has a drive-thru option, offers 33 community-based services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.
Locations
SPSs are located across the emirate, including at Arabian Ranches, La Mer, Last Exit- Al Khawaneej Drive-thru, Last Exit Drive-thru- E11 Dubai Bound, Last Exit Drive-thru- E11 Abu Dhabi Bound, City Walk, Al Seef, Dubai Silicon Oasis Walk-in, Palm Jumeirah, Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Police HQ -Main Reception, Dubai Design District (D3), Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA), Expo City Dubai, and Hatta, Al Lesaily and Al Eyaas suburban police points.