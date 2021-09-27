Dubai: Dubai Police will launch a main Smart Police Station (SPS) and three other walk-in stations at Expo 2020 Dubai so visitors can avail the force’s smart services without human intervention.
Major General Ali Ghanem, director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station, signed the agreement for the stations with Ali Khalifa Al Ghais, CEO of Security for Expo 2020 Dubai. Maj Gen Ghanem praised the cooperation with Expo office to provide SPS for visitors from all around of the world to the mega event.
Range of services
He said: “The SPS and three walk-in stations will provide criminal, traffic and community services, like inquiries of permits without the need to visit a [conventional] police station. It is part of Dubai Police’s strategy to spread happiness among society.
Al Ghais said Dubai Police is playing a key role in securing the Expo, adding that the close coordination between his office and the force will help visitors enjoy the six-month-long event. “Dubai Police provides full support and shares all policing expertise to ensure extraordinary experience for visitors,” Al Ghais said.
Seven languages available
The self-service SPS is open round the clock and offers smart services without human intervention, in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese. People can also register a complaint through video-conference with an officer.
Dubai Police’s strategic plan is to transform gradually all traditional police stations into smart service centres that work round the clock to provide top-notch services.