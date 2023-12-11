Fujairah: The Fujairah Federal Court has fined a woman Dh20,000 on charges of possessing psychotropic substances in her passport.
The women’s police seized a piece of paper in the passport made from a component of cannabis that was manufactured in cases other than those legally authorised. As such, it fell within the classification of narcotic substances.
The accused denied possessing the paper, saying that nothing was seized from her. She added that she had handed over her passport, and after that she was informed that there was a paper containing narcotic substances in it.
Meanwhile, the court stated that the accusation against the woman was conclusively proven, based on what was stated in the criminal laboratory report about the material seized from the accused, as well as from her statements in the evidence report and investigations of the Public Prosecution. This led to the court’s certainty that the accused had committed what was attributed to her in the accusation.
The court ruled to fine the accused Dh20,000 and confiscate and destroy the seized items.