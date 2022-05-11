Sharjah: A 15-year-old Syrian boy died on the spot after he jumped off the 12th floor of a residential building in the Al Tawain area of Sharjah early last Sunday morning. Initial investigation by the police revealed that the teenaged-boy committed suicide after he was allegedly involved in a heated argument with his father.
The teenager has been identified as W.N. He left a message on a family WhatsApp group, asking his family members to enjoy their lives.
Initial investigation by police officers from Buhairah Police Station suggests the boy jumped from the balcony of his family flat, following which, eyewitnesses rushed to the spot to help, even as bystanders called the police and ambulance.
According to Sharjah Police, the boy had spent time with his friends outside his house. Upon returning home, he reportedly had an argument with his father. The teenager, who was reportedly upset, then jumped to his death from the balcony of their apartment.
Meanwhile, an official at Al Kuwaiti Hospital told Gulf News that the boy was bleeding from his ear and nose and had no sign of life in him when he was brought to the hospital around 3.40am.
The body was moved to the forensic sciences laboratory for an autopsy.
Police, meanwhile, said that the parents of the boy were being interrogated.