Dubai: Dubai Police arrested 1,000 beggars during their annual anti-begging campaign in the run-up to and during Ramadan.
Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said the campaign was launched in March and continued until the end of the Eid Al Fitr holidays this month. “The campaign was a hit and helped to reduce the number of beggars in the emirate. We caught 1,000 beggars of different nationalities,” said Brig Al Jalaf.
He added that beggars take advantage of people’s generosity, especially during Ramadan, but people should know that there are registered charities to help needy citizens and residents.
“Individuals begging in public places and streets is completely unacceptable and punishable by law. Begging can cause serious crimes such as robbery, using children and people of determination in begging."
Colonel Ali Salem, director of the Infiltrators Department at Dubai Police, said Dubai Police teams, in collaboration with other government bodies, caught 321 beggars before Ramadan and 604 beggars during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.
read more
“902 men and 98 women were caught for begging. People should join hands with the police to crack down on begging by donating only through official channels and registered charities,” Col Salem said.
Dubai Police urged community members not to be sympathetic towards beggars and donate to registered charities instead. “People can report beggars on the toll-free number 901, or through the ‘Police Eye’ service, or via Dubai Police’s E-Crime platform.”