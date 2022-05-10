Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a verdict on a gang who stole Dh6 million from a woman after breaking into her bedroom and threatening to kill her new-born baby.
According to official records, the victim’s personal driver broke into her room in the early hours of the morning in November 2021. She said that he woke her up and held her eight-month-old baby, threatening to kill him if she did not open the safe inside the room.
“The other four men also entered the bedroom. I handed over the safe’s key as I was afraid they would kill my baby. One of them was holding a knife close to my baby,” said the victim in official records.
The driver stole Dh2 million from the safe beside jewellery worth Dh3 million. They then asked her for a key to a second safe in another room from where they stole Dh1 million in cash.
“They escaped the villa with the money and jewellery. I went outside the bedroom and saw the workers in the villa tied with a tape,” added the victim.
Police track suspects
Dubai Police were alerted about the robbery and identified the location of the driver and his partners in crime. The defendants were planning to leave the country with the money but Dubai Police arrested them inside an apartment.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendants admitted to committing the robbery and issuing threats.
The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the five defendants to five years in jail to be followed by deportation. The court additionally ordered a fine of Dh6 million for the defendants.
The case was appealed but the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the original verdict.