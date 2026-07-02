GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Planning a holiday? UAE banks urge travellers to beware of fake holiday deals and payment scams

UBF advises customers to verify websites, avoid rushed payments during peak travel season

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UBF said scammers often lure consumers with heavily discounted airfares, hotel bookings and holiday packages, using fake websites, social media accounts and urgent messages designed to pressure victims into making immediate payments.
The UBF said scammers often lure consumers with heavily discounted airfares, hotel bookings and holiday packages, using fake websites, social media accounts and urgent messages designed to pressure victims into making immediate payments.
happy.com

Dubai: The UAE Banks Federation (UBF) has urged customers to exercise caution when booking holidays and making travel-related payments, warning that fraudsters are increasingly targeting travellers with fake offers and fraudulent websites during the busy summer travel season.

The UBF said scammers often lure consumers with heavily discounted airfares, hotel bookings and holiday packages, using fake websites, social media accounts and urgent messages designed to pressure victims into making immediate payments.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The federation advised customers to verify the authenticity of websites before completing any transactions and to download travel applications only from official app stores, warning that fraudulent apps are often designed to appear legitimate in order to steal personal and banking information.

"One click can expose customers to significant risks," the federation said, stressing the importance of checking sources carefully and reviewing app permissions before installation.

The UBF also urged travellers to use licensed travel agencies or book directly through the official websites of airlines and hotels, compare prices across multiple platforms and be wary of offers that appear significantly cheaper than prevailing market rates.

It advised customers to avoid sharing banking details or one-time verification codes through unverified links and recommended using credit cards or secure electronic payment methods that offer consumer protection and allow disputed transactions to be challenged.

The federation said customers who suspect they have fallen victim to fraud should immediately contact their bank, block the payment method and report the incident to the relevant authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police warn of fake travel deals this summer

Dubai Police warn of fake travel deals this summer

2m read
Dubai Police urge residents to verify insurance providers before making payments.

Dubai Police warn of social media insurance scams

1m read
Dubai Police warns against fake travel and holiday booking scams

Dubai Police alert over fake holiday bookings

2m read
The custom stamp is being placed on arriving passengers’ passports at airports, land borders and seaports across the country.

UAE launches ‘Year of Family’ passport stamp

1m read