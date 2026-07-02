UBF advises customers to verify websites, avoid rushed payments during peak travel season
Dubai: The UAE Banks Federation (UBF) has urged customers to exercise caution when booking holidays and making travel-related payments, warning that fraudsters are increasingly targeting travellers with fake offers and fraudulent websites during the busy summer travel season.
The UBF said scammers often lure consumers with heavily discounted airfares, hotel bookings and holiday packages, using fake websites, social media accounts and urgent messages designed to pressure victims into making immediate payments.
The federation advised customers to verify the authenticity of websites before completing any transactions and to download travel applications only from official app stores, warning that fraudulent apps are often designed to appear legitimate in order to steal personal and banking information.
"One click can expose customers to significant risks," the federation said, stressing the importance of checking sources carefully and reviewing app permissions before installation.
The UBF also urged travellers to use licensed travel agencies or book directly through the official websites of airlines and hotels, compare prices across multiple platforms and be wary of offers that appear significantly cheaper than prevailing market rates.
It advised customers to avoid sharing banking details or one-time verification codes through unverified links and recommended using credit cards or secure electronic payment methods that offer consumer protection and allow disputed transactions to be challenged.
The federation said customers who suspect they have fallen victim to fraud should immediately contact their bank, block the payment method and report the incident to the relevant authorities.