Sharjah: A newborn boy was found abandoned in the women’s prayer room of a mosque in Al Majaz 1 of Sharjah, a police official told Gulf News on Wednesday.

The official said the baby, who appears to be of African origin, was found by the mosque guard .

The guard was on his way to prayer when he discovered the crying baby. He then called the operation room at Sharjah Police.

A police patrol car and ambulance rushed to the scene and took the baby to Al Qasimi Hospital, the official added.

Sharjah Police have since launched an intensive investigation to find the child’s mother.

The one-day-old baby is in the ICU of the hospital.