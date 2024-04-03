Sharjah: A worker fell to his death after the scaffolding of an under-construction mosque collapsed in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The incident, in which four other workers were injured, took place in Al Khan area on Tuesday night, an official at Sharjah Police told Gulf News. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sharjah Police and national ambulances rushed to the scene and took the workers to hospital.

Workers at the site reported the incident to the police operations room at around 11pm. They told police that the workers were busy at work on the minaret of the mosque when the scaffolding collapsed and the workers fell to the ground.

One of them, a Ugandan man aged 28, died on the spot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. His body was moved to the hospital around 12.10am.

Four others were injured; three of them were discharged from hospital after received treatment. The fourth worker - also from Uganda, aged 26 - is still in the hospital. His condition in stable and he will be discharged after the treatment is completed, officials said.