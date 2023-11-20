Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has unveiled a comprehensive safety campaign with the goal of improving adherence to safety standards across construction sites in the Emirate.

The objectives of the campaign include safeguarding individuals working at the construction sites, reducing the number of accidents, dangers, and injuries, and improving adherence to safety regulations and norms to ensure a secure working environment.

Safety, protection of workers

The Municipality underscored that it attributes higher significance to worker’s safety and protection as well as fostering a healthy working environment. As part of this, the Municipality has launched several awareness campaigns to promote the concepts of structural safety as well as the significance of safeguarding safety and health of workers at construction sites.

In addition, Dubai Municipality also supports the use of several innovative means to prioritise and implement safety requirements in the construction sites to protect workers from any risks that may arise.

This further echoes its efforts to offer a sustainable health system as well as develop and implement the best public and professional safety standards that safeguard and improve the safety of all people, particularly at construction sites.

These efforts support the organisation’s ambitious objectives of creating a smart, sustainable, and cutting-edge construction sector in Dubai.

Dubai Municipality stated that it has adopted numerous measures to ensure and achieve the highest standards of safety, in accordance with the guidelines highlighted in the ‘Code of Construction Safety Practice’. Most notable among these is the implementation of 35,672 field surveillance visits on around 14,858 construction sites during this year. This was part of the periodic tours conducted by the Municipality to ensure safety standards at construction sites, enhance awareness among contractors about the significance of adhering to standards, and provide all personal protections to workers.

Evacuation drill

The Municipality conducted an evacuation drill in the Wasl area as part of the campaign, which simulated a hypothetical situation that might occur on a construction site. During this process, workers were asked to evacuate the incident location and assemble in the designated evacuation areas of the construction site. The overarching goal was to determine the speed, efficiency and potential of official and internal authorities in swiftly responding to these instances.