Dubai: A Dubai based-driver has been sentenced to six months in jail for embezzling Dh60,000 from a government entity. He thereafter lost the money in gambling!
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that an employee had given the money to the defendant for it to be delivered to an accountant at a government hospital, but the money didn’t reach the accountant and the driver disappeared. The employee then lodged a police complaint against the defendant.
“I handed over Dh60,000 to the driver in two envelopes, to be delivered to the accountant at the hospital. The money was meant to be paid to two doctors at the hospital as their salaries. Later, I called the accountant to check whether he had received the money, but he said he had not received any money at all,” said the victim on record. She then tried to contact the driver, but his phone was switched off.
Dubai Police later arrested the driver who admitted to losing all the cash in gambling.
The defendant was fined Dh60,000 and ordered to return the embezzled amount. He was additionally fined Dh5,000 for gambling. He will be deported after he fulfils the terms of his sentence.