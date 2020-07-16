Dubai: A man went on trial at thr Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly touching a woman’s backside under the influence of medicines.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that a 30-year-old Filipina who was working at a supermarket in Al Rashidiya testified that in June, she was standing near the fruit and vegetables section when she felt someone touching her backside.
“The man came in front of me and claimed he did nothing to me. I alerted my manager who called Dubai Police,” the woman said in official records.
A police patrol went to the supermarket but the Jordanian defendant had left.
After eight days, police identified the 41-year-old defendant and summoned him to the police station.
“We showed his picture to the victim who identified him. We summoned him to the police station and arrested him. He admitted to the incident and claimed he was under the influence of medicines,” said a 37-year-old Emirati policeman in records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim.
The defendant is under custody.