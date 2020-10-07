Dubai: A representative of a Dubai law firm was accused of stealing two cheques from his employer and withdrawing Dh190,000 from the account after his services were ended, an official said on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Fahad Abdul Aziz Al Zarouni, senior prosecutor at Deira Public Prosecution, said the representative stole cheques from the law firm and forged signatures to withdraw the money. “The suspect was following the execution orders by Dubai Courts for the law firm. The company ended his services after an agreement two weeks before reporting the incident. He got his end-of-service benefits and his residency and labour card was cancelled,” Prosecutor Al Zarouni said in a statement.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the suspect planned to steal after the layoff. He planned to leave the country on the same day when he withdraw the money from the law firm bank account but the employer reported the incident quickly and police arrested the suspect.
“Text messages to the law firm from the bank showed that he withdraw Dh190,000. The company’s accountant found that two cheques were stolen from the cheque book.” The suspect forged the signature on the two cheques to encash it from the bank. He was charged with theft, forgery and using forged documents. The suspect has been referred to Dubai Court of First Instance to stand trial.