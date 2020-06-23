Pakistani man who broke into the villa and attacked the duo arrested

Houses at Arabian Ranches. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a Pakistani man who killed an Indian businessman and his wife inside their villa at the Arabian Ranches.

According to Dubai Police, the suspect stabbed the Indian couple and escaped on June 18, but he was arrested in less than 24 hours.

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said the daughter of the couple called the Dubai Police command room to report the incident.

“Patrols and forensic experts went to the two-floors villa. The father who worked as an executive manager at a company and his wife were killed. They are survived by their two daughters aged 18 and 13,” Brig Al Jallaf said.

Earlier, the Indian Consul General in Dubai identified the couple as Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya.

Break-in

The police said the suspect broke into the villa while the family was sleeping. He took a wallet containing Dh2,000 and went into the bedroom searching for more valuables.

“When the man woke up, the attacker stabbed him. The wife also woke up and the suspect stabbed her. He kept stabbing them until they died. When the he 18-year-old daughter woke up and saw her parents in a pool of blood, the attacker stabbed her in the neck and escaped,” Brig Al Jalaf added.

The daughter sustained minor injuries and she managed to call Dubai Police.

Officers found the knife one kilometre away from the villa and identified the suspect who was staying in another emirate.

Colonel Adil Al Joker, assistant of the director of Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said that the suspect admitted to the crime and that he planned to break into the villa.

“He claimed that he used to do maintenance work in the villa over a year ago and had seen a large amount of money on the table, which was what lured him to break into the villa. He bought the knife on the day of the crime,” Col Al Joker said.

He urged the public to lock their homes and use surveillance cameras in their villas.

Consul General Vipul told Gulf News, “The incident is very unfortunate and the consulate is in touch with friends of the deceased couple.”

He said some jewellery had also been stolen from the villa but it has been recovered.