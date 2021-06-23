Two Pakistani men, and others, attacked their countrymen with knives in Al Quoz area

Dubai: Two men have been accused of attempted murder of two men in a dispute involving over Dh5,000. The other defendants are still at large.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday, two Pakistani men aged 44 and 23, along with other defendants, attacked their countryman with knives and tried to kill a second victim also, who had come for his rescue. The second victim was also a Pakistani.

The 21-year-old Pakistani victim said that he was standing near a supermarket in the Al Quoz area of Dubai in January this year, when the defendants attacked him after pouring tea on his body.

“Two days before the incident, the defendants had asked me to pay them Dh5,000. They were a gang who used to threaten people in the area and force them into paying the money,” said the victim on record.

The defendants attacked him with knives and were close to killing him when the second victim tried to stop them. “They slapped me on the face and stabbed me in the chest. If the second man hadn’t arrived on time, I would have died,” the man said.

The 43-year-old second victim testified that he had asked the defendants not to attack the defendant, when they tried to kill him too. “One of them stabbed me on the right hand. Others slapped me and stabbed me in the left hand and one ear,” said the second victim.

Dubai Police arrested the pair and the victims were rescued and rushed to hospital.

Prosecution has charged the two defendants with attempted murder.