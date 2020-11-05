The Pakistani man died after his 40-year-old countryman had stabbed him in the neck and severed his spinal cord. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An expatriate in Dubai has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his countryman over a financial dispute before burying his body in the desert, according to the Dubai Court of First Instance.

The Pakistani man died after his 40-year-old countryman had stabbed him in the neck and severed his spinal cord. The defendant, with assistance from another 30-year-old compatriot, allegedly put the body in a car, drove to a desert off Sharjah and buried the body in October 2019.

After some time, the victim’s colleague filed a missing report at Bur Dubai Police Station. Investigations led the police to the Pakistani defendant, who was the last man seen with the victim on the day of the murder.

“Following investigation, the defendant was arrested. He admitted to killing the victim over a financial dispute. He stood close by and watched him die,” said a 32-year-old Emirati policeman on record. “The second defendant was with him and helped put the body in his car. They couldn’t bury the body in the Jebel Ali area, so they went elsewhere.”

Present at the crime scene

The defendants showed the police the place of burial after a month of the crime.

The second defendant claimed that the victim was already dead and he didn’t report the incident as he was present at the crime scene and thought he too was already involved in the murder.

“He helped his countryman to bury the body,” police said.

The medical report revealed a cut in the spinal cord due to the stabbing, leading to total paralysis and eventual in death.

The 40-year-old defendant was charged with premeditated murder. The two defendants were also charged with hiding the body of the victim. The person who had helped bury the dead body was sentenced to five years in jail. Both will be deported after serving their jail terms.