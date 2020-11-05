Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has revised the timings of PCR COVID-19 testing stations in malls across Dubai.
The PCR testing stations, which are located in Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, are now available on walk-in basis from Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 5pm and from Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm.
Those who have a fever or any respiratory symptoms should not get tested at the mall as this service is specifically for those who require a PCR test result for travel and other non-medical purposes.
Each COVID-19 PCR testing station has the capacity to conduct 180 tests per day. The result of the PCR test—which costs Dh150— will be sent to the customer within 24 hours.
Launching COVID-19 PCR testing station across malls in Dubai is in line with the DHA’s pre-emptive and precautionary measures to combat the disease and is in line with the DHA’s keenness to ensure that Dubai residents can have easy access to COVID-19 PCR testing.
The authority launched the three stations in coordination with the concerned and relevant authorities, while providing all the equipment and medical cadres needed— in line with the highest health and safety standards and protocols approved locally and internationally.