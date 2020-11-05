Ajman: Motorists in Ajaman can now use a new app to get redressal if they are involved in a minor accident.
Launched by Ajman Police and Saaed For Traffic Systems, the Saaed Smart Application will come into effect from November 11.
Quick and easy to use, the app allows the customer to go through the necessary procedures in the event of a minor accident directly from the accident site.Through simple steps, the app asks for basic data and location o the accident via an interactive map. In addition, details and pictures of the damage caused by the accident can be uploaded within a few minutes. Once the procedure is complete, a confirmation of the receipt of the request is sent and the accident report issued - all through smart notifications.