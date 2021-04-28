Dubai: A Dubai-based waiter has been sentenced to six months in prison to be followed by deportation for adding fake gunshots to his Tiktok video clip.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 34-year-old Bangladeshi waiter has been accused of recording a TikTok clip at a parking lot in Dubai and adding gunshots and voices of people screaming.
The video went viral after the defendant posted the video on January this year on his TikTok account. He recorded a short clip at a parking lot in Dubai and added sounds of gunshots and people screaming before posting the video on his TikTok account. Dubai Police spotted the circulated video, tracked the defendant, and arrested him. His TikTok account has been blocked.
During interrogation, the defendant admitted to recording and posting the video. He was charged with publishing a clip online that afflicts the country’s public order.
The court additionally ordered him to pay a fine of Dh5,000.