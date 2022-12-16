Dubai: Police stations across Dubai have recorded a 77 per cent reduction in criminal reports filed this year compared to 2021.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attributed the significant drop to the efforts of the stations’ directors and employees.
His remarks came as he chaired the periodic meeting of Police Stations’ Sector at Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, directors of police stations, and a number of senior officers.
Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering, reviewed the nine strategic indicators of the police stations sector, including the Criminal Indicator, which showed a 77 per cent decrease in the number of criminal reports logged this year. The Criminal Indicator also showed an increase in the rate of crimes prevented. Meanwhile, the Traffic Indicator showed a decrease in traffic-related deaths per 100,000 population.
Other achievements
Brig Al Hamrani added that the sector recorded an increase in the Performance Improvement Index of 5.4 per cent. Moreover, the Job Happiness Index reached 97.5 per cent, according to an opinion poll conducted among employees, and the Employee Motivation Index reached 100 per cent. He said the Participation Rate in local, regional and international awards, and the Customer Happiness Rate and secret shopper surveys witnessed a “remarkable” increase.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Mohsen Abdul Quddus Al Obaidly, Director of the Security Response Department at the General Department of Operations, reviewed the indicators of the Police Stations sector that are linked to other sectors, including the Response Time for Emergencies Indicator, which achieved 2.34 minutes last year. He further noted that the Indicator of Security Patrols Presence in the jurisdiction areas reached 96.5 per cent in 2021.