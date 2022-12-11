Dubai: Dubai Police's emergency response time was faster than its own seven-minute target in 2021, clocking an average of just 6.74 minutes.
The figure was revealed during the Transport and Rescue Department’s annual inspection by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the presence of Major General Ali Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Major General Saeed Hamad bin Suleiman Al Malik, Director of the General Directorate of Transport and Rescue; Dr Brigadier Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of Excellence and Pioneering; and a number of senior officers and employees.
Job satisfaction
Lt Gen Al Marri has also reviewed the administrative initiatives implemented by the Department for employees last year, which scored 99.3 per cent on the job happiness metre.
The Commander-in-Chief was also briefed on the initiative and projects carried out by the Department in recent months, including ‘Saned’, which aims to implement activities that seek to slash the response time to emergencies, Remote Inspection project, Smart Patrol project, Sterilisation Ozone Disinfector project, among others.
Lt Gen Al Marri was presented with the Stars of Safe Drivers results, carried out over the past years, to encourage motorists to adhere to traffic laws and regulations. The initiative reduced the number of traffic accidents for the force’s vehicles last year, which enhanced the presence of police patrols in their respective jurisdiction to increase the speed of responses to emergencies.
As many as 938 star police drivers were honoured in 2019, 1,654 in 2020, and 1,265 in 2021.