Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Operations, has recently qualified the first batch of female officers to join the Command and Control Centre, after completing an integrated training programme for six months.
The programme featured 24 specialised courses and practical training in several divisions, including the Emergency Response Division to receive communications, the Guidance and Control Division, and the Duty Officer’s Office.
The female officers, Lieutenant (Lt) Mira Mohammad Madani; Lt Samar Abdulaziz Jashouh, Lt Kholoud Ahmed Al Abdullah, and Lt Bakhita Khalifa Al Ghafli; successfully demonstrated their efficiency in completing the course and undertook several field assessments to evaluate and measure their readiness and knowledge.
Major General Dr Mohammad Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Operations, said: “Female personnel plays a significant role in ensuring safety and security for all and proactively take on missions and duties that were exclusively carried out by their male counterparts in the past.”
Maj Gen Al Razooqi reaffirmed the keenness of Dubai on empowering and enhancing the role of women in various police fields, specialisations and positions. “The force spares no effort when it comes to increasing the level of women’s involvement in the policing work and ensuring they develop and show their potential to serve their community.”
Brigadier Turki bin Faris said the female officers had shown great dedication and capabilities that met the high criteria of cognitive and organisational skills, intellect and security-awareness that their duties as command and control officers required.
The four female officers expressed gratitude to have joined the Command and Control Centre. “Dubai Police has created a motivating environment for the youth in general and women, in particular, to ensure we strive for nothing but excellence,” they said in a joint statement.