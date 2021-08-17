Dubai: The Dubai Police non-emergency hotline 901 received 339,272 calls from residents and visitors during the first six months of this year with a response rate of 92.5%.
Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman Bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, said that the centre also received 21,378 electronic emails with a response rate of 99.9%. He also confirmed that they responded to 25,738 live chats with customers and achieved a response rate of 91.3% during the same period.
Col. Bin Faris explained that the 901 call centre contains three main platforms divided into nine specialised stations with a total capacity of 30 employees. The first platform responds to telephone calls and inquiries related to general information, complaints, and suggestions.
The second platform provides status updates and follow-ups queries on transactions submitted by community members. The third one hosts employees with superior writing skills to respond to inquiries submitted via social media channels, emails, letters, chats, Police Eye service, and other services integrated within the call centre.
The director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations emphasised that Dubai Police 901 call centre operates within the ‘the Safe City’ strategic objective as it responds to customers’ inquiries and provides them with various services quickly via direct phone channels, smart police applications, and interactive chat services.
He indicated that the centre currently provides 33 over-the-phone services to community members and eases pressure on the emergency hotline 999. Col.