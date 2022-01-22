Dubai: Dubai Police have fined 526 motorists and seized 210 vehicles over the past two months in Ruwayyah for committing serious traffic violations, including driving recklessly, driving in the opposite direction of traffic flow, driving without number plates and driving in a way that poses a danger to themselves and other road users.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic Police, said the traffic crackdown on unruly drivers was launched in response to reports they had received from residents in the area on some reckless drivers committing severe traffic violations. He explained that the serious violations included:
• Driving a vehicle in a way that endangers a motorist’s life or the life, safety or security of others — a fine of Dh2,000 dirhams, 23 traffic points and 60 days of vehicle impoundment.
• Modifying a vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence — a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 traffic points and 30 days of vehicle impoundment.
• Driving a vehicle with a licence plate — fine of Dh400.
“Despite repeated warnings, awareness campaigns and appeals to abide by the traffic rules, we unfortunately still see some reckless drivers who put their lives and others at risk,” he added.
Brig. Al Mazroui called on the public to report reckless behaviour and traffic violations to the police via the ‘We Are All Police’ programme via the Dubai Police app or by calling the Dubai Police call centre at 901.